Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a tiny kitten found to have taken shelter in the engine compartment of a vehicle, where it became stuck.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said its Engine 1 and Logistics 1 crews were called out for a small animal rescue on Loveland Circle in Pensacola.

The crews arrived and determined the kitten was stuck inside the engine compartment of a vehicle.

"Firefighters removed several skid plates from beneath the vehicle to make access to the kitten," officials wrote on social media. "The kitten was removed unharmed."

The kitten was given a new home with a family member of a firefighter.