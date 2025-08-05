Trending
Odd News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 4:13 PM

Florida firefighters rescue kitten stuck in engine compartment

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a tiny kitten found to have taken shelter in the engine compartment of a vehicle, where it became stuck.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said its Engine 1 and Logistics 1 crews were called out for a small animal rescue on Loveland Circle in Pensacola.

The crews arrived and determined the kitten was stuck inside the engine compartment of a vehicle.

"Firefighters removed several skid plates from beneath the vehicle to make access to the kitten," officials wrote on social media. "The kitten was removed unharmed."

The kitten was given a new home with a family member of a firefighter.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Massive 22-inch rat removed from home in England
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Massive 22-inch rat removed from home in England
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Local officials in North Yorkshire, England, shared a photo of a massive rat found inside a local home that measured more than 22 inches from nose to tail.
Fish dropped by osprey causes brush fire, power outage
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Fish dropped by osprey causes brush fire, power outage
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in British Columbia determined a power outage and small brush fire were caused by an osprey dropping a fish on a power line in the Ashcroft area.
Maryland couple win lottery prize just before both of their birthdays
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maryland couple win lottery prize just before both of their birthdays
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket, just in time to celebrate both of their upcoming birthdays in the month of August.
Windstorm releases cows onto the streets of Scottish city
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Windstorm releases cows onto the streets of Scottish city
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A powerful windstorm in Scotland knocked over a fence and released more than a dozen cows onto the streets of Carfin, in North Lanarkshire, north of Glasgow.
Texas dog removes 11 caps from plastic bottles in one minute
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Texas dog removes 11 caps from plastic bottles in one minute
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas woman's pet dachshund celebrated his birthday by removing 11 caps from plastic bottles in one minute, earning a Guinness World Record in the process.
'Very aggressive' bison escape Ontario farm, shut down local roads
Odd News // 5 hours ago
'Very aggressive' bison escape Ontario farm, shut down local roads
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario shut down multiple roads in the King area when a pair of "very aggressive" bison broke through a fence and escaped from their pasture.
USDA uses 'Marriage Story' scene to teach wolves 'humans are bad'
Odd News // 5 hours ago
USDA uses 'Marriage Story' scene to teach wolves 'humans are bad'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is using an argument scene from the 2019 film "Marriage Story" to scare wolves away from farms along the West Coast.
Deputy uses his bare hands to wrangle alligator in swimming pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deputy uses his bare hands to wrangle alligator in swimming pool
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared body camera footage of a deputy using his bare hands to capture an alligator found swimming in a resident's backyard pool.
Friend's recommendation leads Maryland man to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Friend's recommendation leads Maryland man to $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he had no intention to play the lottery, but a recommendation from a friend led to his winning $50,000 from a $5 Fast Play Double Win game.
Korean school offers scholarship money for climbing 6 mountains
Odd News // 1 day ago
Korean school offers scholarship money for climbing 6 mountains
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's Seoul National University said more than 1,400 students have applied for a scholarship offering up to $540 to pupils who climb six mountains.

Trending Stories

Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
1,276 marimba players come together to break world record
1,276 marimba players come together to break world record
Deputy uses his bare hands to wrangle alligator in swimming pool
Deputy uses his bare hands to wrangle alligator in swimming pool
Korean school offers scholarship money for climbing 6 mountains
Korean school offers scholarship money for climbing 6 mountains
Friend's recommendation leads Maryland man to $50,000 lottery prize
Friend's recommendation leads Maryland man to $50,000 lottery prize

Follow Us