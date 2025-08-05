Trending
'Very aggressive' bison escape Ontario farm, shut down local roads

By Ben Hooper
A pair of roads in the King, Ontario, area were shut down by police Monday when two aggressive bison broke through a fence and escaped from their farm. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario shut down multiple roads in the King area when a pair of bison broke through a fence and escaped from their pasture.

York Regional Police issued an alert on social media Monday warning drivers in the area to avoid the area of Keele Street and Davis Drive due to the presence of loose bison in the area.

Local residents were warned not to approach the animals.

Garrett Mac Sweeney, the farm's owner, said the bison are currently in their mating season, which makes them more aggressive.

"That was quite scary," Mac Sweeney told CityNews. "We noticed they were very aggressive this past week and the week before."

Police confirmed the two bison were safely returned to the farm about two hours after the initial social media alert.

Mac Sweeney said the bison had broken through the fence around their pasture.

"This is the first time in 13 years since we've had the bison that they've gone through the fence like this," Mac Sweeney said.

