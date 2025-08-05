Trending
Aug. 5, 2025 / 11:12 AM

USDA uses 'Marriage Story' scene to teach wolves 'humans are bad'

By Ben Hooper
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is using a scene featuring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson from the film "Marriage Story" to scare wolves away from livestock farms. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is using a scene featuring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson from the film "Marriage Story" to scare wolves away from livestock farms. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is using an argument scene from the 2019 film Marriage Story to scare wolves away from farms along the West Coast.

The scene, in which an estranged couple played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver loudly and intensely vent their frustrations, is among several audio clips being used by the USDA to scare wolves away from livestock farms.

"I need the wolves to respond and know that, 'Hey, humans are bad,'" Paul Wolf, a USDA district supervisor in Oregon, told the Wall Street Journal.

The drones being used to blast the audio have also been playing songs including AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" and Five Finger Death Punch's "Blue on Black," as well as sound effects like fireworks and gunshots.

Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach, was nominated for six Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. Laura Dern, who played Johansson's character's lawyer, went home with the award for Best Supporting Actress.

Follow Us