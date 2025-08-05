Trending
Odd News
Aug. 5, 2025

Texas dog removes 11 caps from plastic bottles in one minute

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas woman's pet dachshund celebrated his birthday by removing 11 caps from plastic bottles in one minute, earning a Guinness World Records title in the process.

Jerry, a canine belonging to Sathya Priya Easwaran, put his skills to the test on his fourth birthday and officially earned the record for the most plastic bottle caps removed by a dog in one minute.

"There were no practice sessions at all," Easwaran told Guinness World Records. "This is an in-built quality that Jerry enjoys doing every time that we give him bottles. He just did it without any special practice. He is so focused. He challenges himself and he can just nail it when a task is given to him."

Easwaran said her family quickly noticed Jerry's talent the first time they gave him a bottle to play with, and now plastic bottles are his favorite toys.

"He just wants a lot of challenges, a lot of tasks to accomplish, it's motivation for him and he keeps doing it non-stop," she said.

