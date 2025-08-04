Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Young musicians from across South Africa and Zimbabwe came together in Cape Town to break the Guinness World Record for the largest marimba ensemble, with 1,276 players.

Marimba Jam, the group that organized the world record attempt to help promote music education, said 1,276 students played the percussion instruments together at Cape Town's Grand West Arena on Saturday.

The event took the Guinness World Record from the Marimbas por Guate group in Guatemala, which assembled 505 people to play marimbas together in 2021.

Marimba Jam previously attempted to break the record in 2018, but failed to meet Guinness World Records' evidence requirements.

"We thought a Guinness World Record would be a way for us to take that same energy to a national level and bring together the whole of South Africa in unity to achieve a marimba world record, celebrating our motto, finding harmony in community," Marimba Jam CEO Kiara Ramklass told EWN Eyewitness News.