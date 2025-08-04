Friend's recommendation leads Maryland man to $50,000 lottery prize

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a recommendation from a friend led to his winning a $50,000 lottery prize from the $5 Fast Play Double Win game.

The Potomac man told Maryland Lottery officials he had not intended to buy any lottery tickets on May 19, but a friend urged him to try a Fast Play game.

The man visited the Safeway store on River Road in Potomac and selected a $5 Double Win game.

The player's ticket included the winning number 39, and his number 39 had a $50,000 prize listed under it.

The man, who visited lottery headquarters to collect his winnings on Friday, said he plans to use his prize money to visit his home country of Pakistan.