Trending
Odd News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 1:55 PM

Deputy uses his bare hands to wrangle alligator in swimming pool

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office shared body camera footage of a deputy using his bare hands to capture an alligator found swimming in a resident's backyard pool.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a St. Augustine home where residents found the gator beating the heat with a relaxing swim in the pool.

The body camera footage shows the deputy initially attempt to capture the alligator with a net, but ultimately grabbing the reptile with his bare hands and pulling it out of the water.

"Obviously, you grew up here," an impressed resident tells the deputy in the video.

"The alligator wasn't happy its pool time was over or about the ride in the patrol car, but it was buckled in and safely relocated to a nearby pond by Deputy Richardson," the Sheriff's Office said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Friend's recommendation leads Maryland man to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Friend's recommendation leads Maryland man to $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he had no intention to play the lottery, but a recommendation from a friend led to his winning $50,000 from a $5 Fast Play Double Win game.
Korean school offers scholarship money for climbing 6 mountains
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Korean school offers scholarship money for climbing 6 mountains
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's Seoul National University said more than 1,400 students have applied for a scholarship offering up to $540 to pupils who climb six mountains.
Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Members of the Seattle Kraken hockey team were fly fishing in Alaska's Katmai National Park when their mascot, Buoy the sea troll, was charged by a bear.
1,276 marimba players come together to break world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
1,276 marimba players come together to break world record
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A total 1,276 musicians from across South Africa and Zimbabwe came together in Cape Town to break the Guinness World Record for the largest marimba ensemble.
5-foot water monitor lizard captured after chase through two states
Odd News // 3 hours ago
5-foot water monitor lizard captured after chase through two states
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A 5-foot-long water monitor lizard named Goose has been safely captured in Massachusetts after leading authorities on a 2-week chase through two states.
Newborn squirrel rescued after falling out of tree
Odd News // 2 days ago
Newborn squirrel rescued after falling out of tree
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in California came to the rescue of a baby squirrel that fell out of an Alameda tree and was found alone and helpless on the ground.
Paddleboarding pooches break three world records
Odd News // 3 days ago
Paddleboarding pooches break three world records
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The 2025 U.K. Dog Surfing Championships in Dorset, England, featured three different Guinness World Records being broken by pooches riding paddleboards.
Escaped monitor lizard returns to Massachusetts, evades capture
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped monitor lizard returns to Massachusetts, evades capture
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Massachusetts authorities said Goose, an escaped water monitor lizard previously spotted in Connecticut, has returned to the state but remains on the loose.
Firefighters rescue bobcat stuck in front grill of vehicle
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters rescue bobcat stuck in front grill of vehicle
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- North Carolina firefighters were summoned for an "animal rescue" in Alexis and arrived to discover a bobcat stuck inside the front grill of a vehicle.
Giant baseball with 6,750 signatures breaks world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Giant baseball with 6,750 signatures breaks world record
July 31 (UPI) -- A giant baseball taken on a tour of Minor League Baseball stadiums across the United States broke a Guinness World Record by accumulating 6,750 signatures.

Trending Stories

Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
5-foot water monitor lizard captured after chase through two states
5-foot water monitor lizard captured after chase through two states
Newborn squirrel rescued after falling out of tree
Newborn squirrel rescued after falling out of tree

Follow Us