Korean school offers scholarship money for climbing 6 mountains

By Ben Hooper
South Korea's Seoul National University is offering up to $540 in scholarship money to students who climb at least six mountains before the end of the year. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's Seoul National University said more than 1,400 students have applied for an unusual scholarship offering up to $540 to pupils who climb six mountains.

The Misan Mountain Hiking Scholarship, which accepted applications from July 8-18, offers $216 in scholarship money to students who climb three mountains by the end of the year and $540 to students who climb six.

Eligible mountains are those listed in Black Yak's 100 Famous Mountains and 100+ Famous Mountains, not including any mountains with cable cars or gondolas.

Applicants must submit evidence of their climbs using the Black Yak app.

The school said the scholarship, funded by 1963 alumnus Kwon Jun-ha, 81, only offers about 70 spots, but over 1,400 students have applied, sparking fierce competition.

"The scholarship reflects the donor's desire to foster healthy individuals with a spirit of challenge and community spirit," the school said.

