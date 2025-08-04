Odd News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 11:12 AM

Seattle Kraken mascot has close-call with charging brown bear

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Members of the Seattle Kraken hockey team were fly fishing in Alaska when their mascot, Buoy the sea troll, was charged by a grizzly bear.

The team shared a video to social media showing team members and support staff fly fishing in Katmai National Park and rushing to exit the water when some nearby brown bears take an interest in the group.

The video caught the moment a bear charged at Buoy, the team's mascot, sending water flying but veering away before getting too close.

Kraken forward John Hayden said in the video that the bears seemed particularly interested in the mascot.

"I want to blame it on Buoy. They were pretty interested in his whole look. We got out of it okay, but it was a close call," Hayden said.

The team traveled to Alaska for their annual community engagement partnership trip with the Bristol Bay Native Corporation. The annual trip included a "Kraken Week" at the Anchorage Hockey Academy's youth hockey camp.

Latest Headlines

1,276 marimba players come together to break world record
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
1,276 marimba players come together to break world record
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A total 1,276 musicians from across South Africa and Zimbabwe came together in Cape Town to break the Guinness World Record for the largest marimba ensemble.
5-foot water monitor lizard captured after chase through two states
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
5-foot water monitor lizard captured after chase through two states
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A 5-foot-long water monitor lizard named Goose has been safely captured in Massachusetts after leading authorities on a 2-week chase through two states.
Newborn squirrel rescued after falling out of tree
Odd News // 2 days ago
Newborn squirrel rescued after falling out of tree
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in California came to the rescue of a baby squirrel that fell out of an Alameda tree and was found alone and helpless on the ground.
Paddleboarding pooches break three world records
Odd News // 2 days ago
Paddleboarding pooches break three world records
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The 2025 U.K. Dog Surfing Championships in Dorset, England, featured three different Guinness World Records being broken by pooches riding paddleboards.
Escaped monitor lizard returns to Massachusetts, evades capture
Odd News // 2 days ago
Escaped monitor lizard returns to Massachusetts, evades capture
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Massachusetts authorities said Goose, an escaped water monitor lizard previously spotted in Connecticut, has returned to the state but remains on the loose.
Firefighters rescue bobcat stuck in front grill of vehicle
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters rescue bobcat stuck in front grill of vehicle
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- North Carolina firefighters were summoned for an "animal rescue" in Alexis and arrived to discover a bobcat stuck inside the front grill of a vehicle.
Giant baseball with 6,750 signatures breaks world record
Odd News // 3 days ago
Giant baseball with 6,750 signatures breaks world record
July 31 (UPI) -- A giant baseball taken on a tour of Minor League Baseball stadiums across the United States broke a Guinness World Record by accumulating 6,750 signatures.
Wayward sea lion found wandering in California road
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wayward sea lion found wandering in California road
July 31 (UPI) -- Emergency responders teamed up with members of the public and animal rescuers in California to rescue a sea lion found loitering in the middle of a road.
27-year-old alpaca officially named the oldest in the world
Odd News // 3 days ago
27-year-old alpaca officially named the oldest in the world
July 31 (UPI) -- An alpaca living on a New Zealand farm was officially named the oldest member of his species in the world when he was confirmed to be 27 years and 185 days old.
Escaped goat leads police in chase through Colorado neighborhood
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped goat leads police in chase through Colorado neighborhood
July 31 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado ended up in a hoof chase through a neighborhood where a pair of young goats escaped from their owner's property in north Wheat Ridge.

