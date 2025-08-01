Aug. 1 (UPI) -- North Carolina firefighters were summoned for an "animal rescue" and arrived at the specified location to discover a bobcat had somehow gotten stuck inside the front grill of a vehicle.

The Alexis Fire Department said a crew was dispatched to a location off Mount Zion Church Road on a request for an animal rescue.

"Upon arrival, crews found a bobcat stuck in a car grill," the department said on social media.

Firefighters called for assistance from a local animal rescue group and they were able to remove the wild cat from inside the vehicle's grill.

The feline was taken by the rescue group to be treated for minor injuries. It was unclear how it came to be trapped inside the grill.