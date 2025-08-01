Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in California came to the rescue of a baby squirrel that fell out of a tree and was found alone and helpless.

The Alameda Police Department said on social media that the animal control officer was called to the area of Fairview Avenue and High Street on a "report of an abandoned baby squirrel."

The neonate squirrel was found alone on the ground.

"The little one likely fell from its nest which was perched high in a nearby tree," the department said.

The baby is now being cared for by Yggdrasil Urban Wildlife Rescue until it is old enough to survive on its own in the wild.