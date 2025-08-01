Trending
Aug. 1, 2025 / 1:58 PM

Paddleboarding pooches break three world records

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The 2025 U.K. Dog Surfing Championships in Dorset, England, saw three different Guinness World Records being broken by paddleboarding pooches.

Mark Reeves, the organizer of the annual event at Branksome Dene Chine, decided this year's Dog Surfing Championships would include world record attempts for the most dog/human pairs paddleboarding simultaneously, the fastest 50-meter paddleboarding by a human/dog pair and the most dogs on a single paddleboard.

The first record was broken by 10 human-canine pairings competing in a 50-meter (164-foot) paddleboard race.

The race ended in a tie between two teams: Matthew Jenkins and his 2-year-old shih-tzu, Gigi; and Ben Gray with his "boarder" collie, Boo. The two men and their dogs now co-hold the record for the fastest 50-meter paddleboarding by a human/dog pair.

The third record proved to be the most complicated, but organizers were able to wrangle 12 dogs onto a single paddleboard, and they remained in place long enough to successfully earn the title.

