Trending
Odd News
Aug. 1, 2025 / 12:13 PM

Escaped monitor lizard returns to Massachusetts, evades capture

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Environmental Police said Goose, an escaped water monitor lizard previously spotted across the border in Connecticut, has returned to the state but remains on the loose.

The agency said Goose, who escaped from his owner's Webster home by jumping out from a second-story window July 18, was spotted by a Douglas resident on Wednesday and the sighting was verified with a photo.

"Officers responded to the area immediately, but unfortunately, the reptile was not located," environmental police said on social media. "We are working closely with reptile experts, Rain Forest Reptiles, to help us locate and capture the animal."

Goose was previously spotted across the state border in Thompson, Conn.

Water monitor lizards are not legal to keep as pets in Massachusetts without special permits. Authorities said Goose's owner was not in possession of such a permit at the time of his escape.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue bobcat stuck in front grill of vehicle
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters rescue bobcat stuck in front grill of vehicle
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- North Carolina firefighters were summoned for an "animal rescue" in Alexis and arrived to discover a bobcat stuck inside the front grill of a vehicle.
Giant baseball with 6,750 signatures breaks world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Giant baseball with 6,750 signatures breaks world record
July 31 (UPI) -- A giant baseball taken on a tour of Minor League Baseball stadiums across the United States broke a Guinness World Record by accumulating 6,750 signatures.
Wayward sea lion found wandering in California road
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wayward sea lion found wandering in California road
July 31 (UPI) -- Emergency responders teamed up with members of the public and animal rescuers in California to rescue a sea lion found loitering in the middle of a road.
27-year-old alpaca officially named the oldest in the world
Odd News // 23 hours ago
27-year-old alpaca officially named the oldest in the world
July 31 (UPI) -- An alpaca living on a New Zealand farm was officially named the oldest member of his species in the world when he was confirmed to be 27 years and 185 days old.
Escaped goat leads police in chase through Colorado neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped goat leads police in chase through Colorado neighborhood
July 31 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado ended up in a hoof chase through a neighborhood where a pair of young goats escaped from their owner's property in north Wheat Ridge.
Three capybara pups born at New Orleans zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Three capybara pups born at New Orleans zoo
July 30 (UPI) -- The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans, La., offered a first glimpse at its newest -- and youngest -- residents: a trio of newborn capybara pups.
Firefighters help free puppy's paw from bathtub drain
Odd News // 2 days ago
Firefighters help free puppy's paw from bathtub drain
July 30 (UPI) -- A Georgia family's puppy was given a new reason to dread bath time when her paw became stuck in the drain, requiring the assistance of Roswell firefighters.
Dad's death date earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dad's death date earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
July 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman used the date of her father's death to place a $1 bet on a Pick 5 lottery drawing and ended up winning $50,000 in the July 25 drawing.
Kitten rescued from storm drain near highway on-ramp
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kitten rescued from storm drain near highway on-ramp
July 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a 6-week-old kitten is recovering after being saved from a storm drain near an Interstate 95 on-ramp in Canton.
Firefighters dig a hole, cut through pipe to reach stranded calf
Odd News // 2 days ago
Firefighters dig a hole, cut through pipe to reach stranded calf
July 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Hampshire, England, had to dig a hole to rescue a calf found stranded about 50 feet into a 200-foot-long culvert pipe on its owner's property.

Trending Stories

Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize
Three capybara pups born at New Orleans zoo
Three capybara pups born at New Orleans zoo

Follow Us