Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Environmental Police said Goose, an escaped water monitor lizard previously spotted across the border in Connecticut, has returned to the state but remains on the loose.

The agency said Goose, who escaped from his owner's Webster home by jumping out from a second-story window July 18, was spotted by a Douglas resident on Wednesday and the sighting was verified with a photo.

"Officers responded to the area immediately, but unfortunately, the reptile was not located," environmental police said on social media. "We are working closely with reptile experts, Rain Forest Reptiles, to help us locate and capture the animal."

Goose was previously spotted across the state border in Thompson, Conn.

Water monitor lizards are not legal to keep as pets in Massachusetts without special permits. Authorities said Goose's owner was not in possession of such a permit at the time of his escape.