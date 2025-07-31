Wayward sea lion found wandering in California road

July 31 (UPI) -- Emergency responders teamed up with members of the public and animal rescuers in California to rescue a sea lion found loitering in the middle of a road.

The San Rafael Police Department said on social media that officers responded alongside the local fire department when a sea lion was spotted wandering in traffic on Point San Pedro Road.

"Officers, firefighters, and community members used shields, a litter basket and cardboard to safely corral and encourage the sea lion over to the Point San Pedro Bay Park," the post said. "Once in the park, the sea lion took advantage of the sprinklers."

The sea lion, dubbed Pointer by rescuers, was collected by the Marine Mammal Center and taken to be treated for a suspected bacterial infection.

Pointer will be rehabilitated and eventually returned to the wild, officials said.

"It is important to remember that even though these animals can appear cute and friendly, they are still wild animals and can be unpredictable," police wrote. "We ask that if the public finds and encounters wild animals, that they not approach or corner the animal. Instead give the animal space and call for assistance."