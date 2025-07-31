Trending
Odd News
July 31, 2025 / 12:14 PM

Escaped goat leads police in chase through Colorado neighborhood

By Ben Hooper
July 31 (UPI) -- Police in Colorado ended up in a hoof chase through a neighborhood where a pair of young goats escaped from their owner's property.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department shared body camera footage from a chase involving a goat kid and community services officers in north Wheat Ridge.

The video ends with the small goat being ensnared in a net and carried home in an officer's arms.

"This goat kid and another juvenile goat were returned to their owner, as we helped identify a gap in their fencing where the goats escaped," police wrote.

