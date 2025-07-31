July 31 (UPI) -- A giant baseball taken on a tour of Minor League Baseball stadiums broke a Guinness World Record by accumulating 6,750 signatures.

The 8-foot diameter replica baseball started its journey June 24 at Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians, and visited 15 ballparks before arriving at its final stop at the MLB Flagship Store in New York on Tuesday.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator examined the ball and determined there were 6,750 verified signatures on its surface, earning the title for the most signatures on a single item of sports memorabilia.

The previous record of 2,146 signatures was set by the Cambridge United Football Club last year, when it gathered fans to sign a giant inflatable jersey.