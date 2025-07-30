Trending
July 30, 2025 / 10:53 AM

Firefighters rescue cow from Oklahoma swimming pool

By Ben Hooper
July 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma were called to a resident's home where a wayward cow had wandered onto the property and plunged into the backyard swimming pool.

The Drumright Fire Department responded to Gordon Brown's Drumright home to rescue the buoyant bovine.

"While I was getting my coffee, my wife said, 'Gordon, there's a cow in the yard!'" Brown told KOTV.

The cow soon found its way into the couple's 4-foot-deep, above-ground pool. Firefighters arrived soon after.

"They was kind of scratching their heads. I think this is probably the first time they'd ever fished a cow out of the pool," Brown said.

Firefighter Jamey Martin recorded video of the ensuing rescue.

"This was unique as in it was a livestock, an actual cow, and not only a cow, but a cow in a swimming pool," Martin said.

The firefighters used some chains and a truck winch to escort the cow back to dry land.

"The cow actually did participate in its own rescue. We were just there to guide them," Martin said.

Firefighters dig a hole, cut through pipe to reach stranded calf
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Firefighters dig a hole, cut through pipe to reach stranded calf
July 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Hampshire, England, had to dig a hole to rescue a calf found stranded about 50 feet into a 200-foot-long culvert pipe on its owner's property.
Escape artist dog's shelter break-out caught on camera
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Escape artist dog's shelter break-out caught on camera
July 30 (UPI) -- Kentucky's Pike County Animal Shelter shared video of an escape artist dog, appropriately named Chase, getting out of his kennel by climbing over the door.
Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
July 29 (UPI) -- A California woman's doorbell camera captured a video of a mysterious figure that has some residents speculating about strange visitors from outer space.
Scuba team rescues lost wedding ring from British river
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Scuba team rescues lost wedding ring from British river
July 29 (UPI) -- A British scuba diving team came to the assistance of a paddleboarder whose wedding ring fell into the River Great Ouse, near Cardington Lock in Bedford.
School maintenance workers free raccoon stuck in dumpster
Odd News // 1 day ago
School maintenance workers free raccoon stuck in dumpster
July 29 (UPI) -- Maintenance workers with a Texas school district had an unusual situation when they found a raccoon with its head stuck in a hole in a dumpster on campus.
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
July 28 (UPI) -- A Washington road became a sticky-sweet mess on Monday when a semi truck overturned and spilled its load of cherries into the Douglas County roadway.
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize
July 28 (UPI) -- A California man's lucky lottery streak culminated in his winning $2 million from an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket he bought in Hayward.
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
Odd News // 1 day ago
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
July 28 (UPI) -- A California woman who loves the sport of golf earned an unusual Guinness World Records title by putting 711 wooden golf tees into her hair at the same time.
Escaped water monitor lizard crosses state border into Connecticut
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped water monitor lizard crosses state border into Connecticut
July 28 (UPI) -- A water monitor lizard that escaped from its owner's home through a window in Massachusetts was spotted a week later across the state border in Connecticut.
Cedar Point coaster strands riders for a fourth time in one month
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cedar Point coaster strands riders for a fourth time in one month
July 28 (UPI) -- Siren's Curse, the newest thrill ride at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park, stranded riders temporarily for at least the fourth time since it opened June 28.

