July 30 (UPI) -- A Kentucky animal shelter shared video of an escape artist dog, appropriately named Chase, getting out of his kennel by climbing over the door.

The Pike County Animal Shelter posted a video to Facebook showing the Houdini-like hound scaling the tall door of his kennel and jumping to the other side.

The video, set to the Mission: Impossible theme, shows Chase then explore the room and visit with some of his neighbors through the doors of their kennels.

"Is anyone interested in an active dog who wants nothing more than to be by his humans? Then this is your boy," the post reads.

The post said interested parties should ask for Chase by name at the front office, "as we have him in a room now instead of a kennel since he figured out how to get out."