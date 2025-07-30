Dad's death date earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize

July 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman used the date of her father's death to place a $1 bet on a Pick 5 lottery drawing and ended up winning $50,000.

The Calvert woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was shocked to realize her father's death date had given her a perfect match on a straight bet ticket for a top prize in the July 25 evening drawing.

"I got that bad boy straight," the winner said. "My dad sent me some good luck. Thank you, dad."

The woman previously collected a $62,000 prize from the lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game in 2023 and also won a big prize in 2015.

The Dash-In convenience store on North Solomon's Island Road in Prince Frederick, the retailer that sold the winning ticket, was awarded a $500 bonus.