Firefighters help free puppy's paw from bathtub drain

July 30 (UPI) -- A Georgia family's puppy was given a new reason to dread bath time when her paw became stuck in the drain, requiring the assistance of firefighters.

The Roswell Fire Department said its Truck 25 crew responded to a Roswell home last week on a report of a puppy with her paw stuck in the bathtub drain.

"After trying multiple attempts to free the paw, the crew decided the safest next step was to bring in a veterinarian," the department said on social media.

The Veterinary Emergency Group in Alpharetta sent a team to the scene and they were able to safely sedate the puppy.

"Once sedated, they were able to gently free the paw without causing any further injury," the fire department said. "The puppy was reassessed and released back to her very relieved owner."