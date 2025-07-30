1 of 4 | Firefighters in Hampshire, England, came to the rescue of a calf that wandered into a culvert and became stranded about 50 feet into a 200-foot pipe. Photo courtesy of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

July 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Hampshire, England, had to dig a hole to rescue a calf found stranded about 50 feet into a 200-foot-long culvert pipe.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said in a news release that a crew from Redbridge and a team of animal rescue specialists from Winchester responded to a farm last week in Lockersley.

The rescuers were called to assist a 6-month-old calf that had wandered into a culvert and was stranded about 50 feet into the pipe.

"The team were able to work out where the animal was, dig up the ground to reach the pipe and use a specialist disc cutter to access inside," the release said.

The calf was then sedated by a veterinarian and lifted out of the pipe using animal rescue equipment.

The animal was safely returned to the farmers.