Trending
Odd News
July 30, 2025 / 11:40 AM

Firefighters dig a hole, cut through pipe to reach stranded calf

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Firefighters in Hampshire, England, came to the rescue of a calf that wandered into a culvert and became stranded about 50 feet into a 200-foot pipe. Photo courtesy of Hampshire &amp; Isle of Wight Fire &amp; Rescue Service
1 of 4 | Firefighters in Hampshire, England, came to the rescue of a calf that wandered into a culvert and became stranded about 50 feet into a 200-foot pipe. Photo courtesy of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

July 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Hampshire, England, had to dig a hole to rescue a calf found stranded about 50 feet into a 200-foot-long culvert pipe.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said in a news release that a crew from Redbridge and a team of animal rescue specialists from Winchester responded to a farm last week in Lockersley.

The rescuers were called to assist a 6-month-old calf that had wandered into a culvert and was stranded about 50 feet into the pipe.

"The team were able to work out where the animal was, dig up the ground to reach the pipe and use a specialist disc cutter to access inside," the release said.

The calf was then sedated by a veterinarian and lifted out of the pipe using animal rescue equipment.

The animal was safely returned to the farmers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kitten rescued from storm drain near highway on-ramp
Odd News // 2 minutes ago
Kitten rescued from storm drain near highway on-ramp
July 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a 6-week-old kitten is recovering after being saved from a storm drain near an Interstate 95 on-ramp in Canton.
Escape artist dog's shelter break-out caught on camera
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escape artist dog's shelter break-out caught on camera
July 30 (UPI) -- Kentucky's Pike County Animal Shelter shared video of an escape artist dog, appropriately named Chase, getting out of his kennel by climbing over the door.
Firefighters rescue cow from Oklahoma swimming pool
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Firefighters rescue cow from Oklahoma swimming pool
July 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma were called to a resident's home where a wayward cow had wandered onto the property and plunged into the backyard swimming pool.
Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
July 29 (UPI) -- A California woman's doorbell camera captured a video of a mysterious figure that has some residents speculating about strange visitors from outer space.
Scuba team rescues lost wedding ring from British river
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Scuba team rescues lost wedding ring from British river
July 29 (UPI) -- A British scuba diving team came to the assistance of a paddleboarder whose wedding ring fell into the River Great Ouse, near Cardington Lock in Bedford.
School maintenance workers free raccoon stuck in dumpster
Odd News // 1 day ago
School maintenance workers free raccoon stuck in dumpster
July 29 (UPI) -- Maintenance workers with a Texas school district had an unusual situation when they found a raccoon with its head stuck in a hole in a dumpster on campus.
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
Odd News // 1 day ago
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
July 28 (UPI) -- A Washington road became a sticky-sweet mess on Monday when a semi truck overturned and spilled its load of cherries into the Douglas County roadway.
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize
July 28 (UPI) -- A California man's lucky lottery streak culminated in his winning $2 million from an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket he bought in Hayward.
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
Odd News // 1 day ago
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
July 28 (UPI) -- A California woman who loves the sport of golf earned an unusual Guinness World Records title by putting 711 wooden golf tees into her hair at the same time.
Escaped water monitor lizard crosses state border into Connecticut
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped water monitor lizard crosses state border into Connecticut
July 28 (UPI) -- A water monitor lizard that escaped from its owner's home through a window in Massachusetts was spotted a week later across the state border in Connecticut.

Trending Stories

Cedar Point coaster strands riders for a fourth time in one month
Cedar Point coaster strands riders for a fourth time in one month
Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize

Follow Us