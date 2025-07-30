July 30 (UPI) -- A Louisiana zoo offered a first glimpse at its newest -- and youngest -- residents: a trio of newborn capybara pups.

The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans announced the three pups were born July 20 to parents Turkey and Sequoia.

"Oh capy day! We're very capy to share some exciting news," the zoo quipped on social media.

Turkey and Sequoia are part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums' Species Survival Plan for capybaras, which are the world's largest rodents and native to South America.

Officials wrote the parents are "both are doing great caring for their new arrivals."

"Don't let those little legs fool you, capybara pups are born ready to explore," the post said. "They start roaming almost immediately and can even begin nibbling on vegetation as early as four days old."

The zoo said the family is currently being kept in a behind-the-scenes are while they bond, but can sometimes be spotted from the Swamp Train ride.