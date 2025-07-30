A 6-week-old kitten was rescued from a storm drain near a highway on-ramp in Canton, Mass. Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Boston

July 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a 6-week-old kitten is recovering after being saved from a storm drain near an interstate on-ramp.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said its Field Services Department responded to Neponset Street in Canton on July 19 when a resident reported spotting the kitten wandering alone near the Interstate 95 on-ramp.

ARL personnel searched the area and discovered the kitten had fled into a storm drain, where they could hear it crying.

"Once the exit pipe was located, agents set a humane trap and played kitten sounds to lure him out of his hiding place," the ARL said in a news release. "After a short wait, the kitten came out and was immediately drawn to the food that had been placed in the trap."

The male kitten was taken to the ARL's Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center, where veterinarians determined the 1-pound kitten was underweight and dirty, but otherwise healthy.

The kitten, now named Pigeon, is now slowly gaining weight in a foster home and will be put up for adoption once he is old enough to be neutered.