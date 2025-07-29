July 29 (UPI) -- Maintenance workers with a Texas school district experienced a first when they found a raccoon stuck inside a campus dumpster.

The Vidor Independent School District said on social media that maintenance staff "sprang into action" when they found the raccoon with its head poking out through a small hole in the trash receptacle.

They soon discovered the raccoon's head was stuck in the hole, and set about cutting through the metal to free the animal.

Photos from the rescue show workers using a plastic cup to give the raccoon some water as they worked to free it from the tight spot.

"We're proud of our team for handling the situation with compassion, patience and a whole lot of creativity," the post said. "Just another day in the life of our behind-the-scenes heroes. Thank you to our incredible maintenance team for going above and beyond, not just for our buildings, but for all creatures great and small!"