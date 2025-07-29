Trending
Odd News
July 29, 2025 / 11:26 AM

School maintenance workers free raccoon stuck in dumpster

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

July 29 (UPI) -- Maintenance workers with a Texas school district experienced a first when they found a raccoon stuck inside a campus dumpster.

The Vidor Independent School District said on social media that maintenance staff "sprang into action" when they found the raccoon with its head poking out through a small hole in the trash receptacle.

They soon discovered the raccoon's head was stuck in the hole, and set about cutting through the metal to free the animal.

Photos from the rescue show workers using a plastic cup to give the raccoon some water as they worked to free it from the tight spot.

"We're proud of our team for handling the situation with compassion, patience and a whole lot of creativity," the post said. "Just another day in the life of our behind-the-scenes heroes. Thank you to our incredible maintenance team for going above and beyond, not just for our buildings, but for all creatures great and small!"

Read More

Latest Headlines

Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
July 28 (UPI) -- A Washington road became a sticky-sweet mess on Monday when a semi truck overturned and spilled its load of cherries into the Douglas County roadway.
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize
July 28 (UPI) -- A California man's lucky lottery streak culminated in his winning $2 million from an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket he bought in Hayward.
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
Odd News // 21 hours ago
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
July 28 (UPI) -- A California woman who loves the sport of golf earned an unusual Guinness World Records title by putting 711 wooden golf tees into her hair at the same time.
Escaped water monitor lizard crosses state border into Connecticut
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Escaped water monitor lizard crosses state border into Connecticut
July 28 (UPI) -- A water monitor lizard that escaped from its owner's home through a window in Massachusetts was spotted a week later across the state border in Connecticut.
Cedar Point coaster strands riders for a fourth time in one month
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Cedar Point coaster strands riders for a fourth time in one month
July 28 (UPI) -- Siren's Curse, the newest thrill ride at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park, stranded riders temporarily for at least the fourth time since it opened June 28.
Alligator removed from shoulder of Florida's Turnpike
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator removed from shoulder of Florida's Turnpike
July 28 (UPI) -- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel responded to Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County to remove an alligator on the shoulder.
Men attempt record by popping balloons between their bodies
Odd News // 3 days ago
Men attempt record by popping balloons between their bodies
July 25 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush unofficially broke a record when he and a friend popped 10 balloons between their bodies in 7.5 seconds.
Forgetful husband leads S.C. woman to $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Forgetful husband leads S.C. woman to $500,000 lottery prize
July 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman whose husband forgot to buy lottery tickets made her own trip to the store, where a "bright, shiny and glittery" ticket won her $500,000.
Escaped wallaby from Belgium captured in France
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped wallaby from Belgium captured in France
July 25 (UPI) -- Two wallabies escaped from their owner's home in a Belgian border town and one of the animals was captured days later after crossing the border into France.
Lost tortoise turns up at ice cream parlor after 16 days on the loose
Odd News // 4 days ago
Lost tortoise turns up at ice cream parlor after 16 days on the loose
July 25 (UPI) -- A tortoise who escaped from her family's home in an English town was found more than two weeks later outside an ice cream parlor nearly 3 miles from home.

Trending Stories

Cedar Point coaster strands riders for a fourth time in one month
Cedar Point coaster strands riders for a fourth time in one month
Men attempt record by popping balloons between their bodies
Men attempt record by popping balloons between their bodies
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries
Escaped water monitor lizard crosses state border into Connecticut
Escaped water monitor lizard crosses state border into Connecticut
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees
California woman fills her hair with 711 golf tees

Follow Us