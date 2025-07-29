Mysterious Ring camera footage sparks alien speculation

July 29 (UPI) -- A California woman's doorbell camera captured a video of a mysterious figure that has some residents speculating about alien activity.

Jessica Ortiz shared footage to social media showing what her Ring camera picked up outside her Compton home after dark.

The video appears to show an unusually-shaped figure walking next to the house.

"Someone ANYONE please explain to me what my Ring just caught. I'm not tripping right?" Ortiz wrote.

She said her son was equally perplexed by the footage.

"He sat up on his bed and he played it like three times," Ortiz told NBC Los Angeles. "When he was done on the third one, he was like, 'Mom, it's an alien. Call the police.' I was like, I'm not calling the police on an alien. I'd sound crazy."

Some commenters said the figure resembles an alien or another mysterious creature, while others speculated it could have been a person wearing a hat or a black-clad figure carrying a light-colored bag that showed up on camera as the silhouette of an extra-terrestrial.

The video reached more than 1 million views on Instagram, but Ortiz has yet to receive a definitive answer. She said her best guess is still alien activity.

"I think god is too creative for us to be the only ones with life," she said.