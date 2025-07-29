July 29 (UPI) -- A British scuba diving team came to the rescue of a paddleboarder whose wedding ring fell into the River Great Ouse in Bedford, England.

Ant Crocker said he was on the river near Cardington Lock on Friday when he realized his wedding ring was missing from his finger.

"I tried swimming down but visibility was poor at the bottom and being 2 to 3 meters down, I needed to come up [for air] by the time I got down," Crocker told the Bedford Independent.

Crocker sought help from the Bedford Scuba Divers, and the team assembled Saturday morning to search the river.

Diver Becks Martin surfaced with the ring after only about 10 minutes in the water.

"I didn't think they would find it, so when they did, I gave them all a hug even though they were soaking wet," Crocker said.

He thanked the team on social media.

"A huge thank you to Becks, Tony and Tracy of Bedford Scuba Divers for their efforts and recovering my wedding ring," he wrote.