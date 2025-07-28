July 28 (UPI) -- A water monitor lizard that escaped from its owner's home in Massachusetts was spotted a week later across the state border in Connecticut.

Police in Webster, Mass., said the 5-foot lizard, named Goose, escaped from his owner's home July 18 by jumping out from a second-story window.

Monitor lizards are not legal to keep as pets in the state without a permit, and authorities said Goose's owner did not have the required paperwork.

Goose was spotted Friday in Thompson, Conn., about 5 miles from Webster. Town officials said the monitor was seen in the Little Pond area of Wilsonville Road and Thompsonville Road.

"This animal is owned illegally, and it is important to call animal control as soon as there is a spotting so we can capture it. We do have a reptile specialist we are working with," Thompson Animal Control said in a social media post. "If you spot this reptile, please immediately contact animal control or the police department."