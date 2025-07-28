Trending
Odd News
July 28, 2025 / 4:08 PM

California man's winning streak culminates in $2M lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Juan Silva Zarate told California Lottery officials he scored four $1,000 lottery prizes in the year leading up to his $2 million scratch-off jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 28 (UPI) -- A California man's lucky lottery streak culminated in his winning $2 million from a scratch-off ticket.

Juan Silva Zarate told California Lottery officials he stopped at the Chevron on Hesperian Boulevard in Hayward and selected an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers game.

The ticket ended up being a $2 million winner.

Zarate said the win marked a new high point in his recent streak of lottery luck, which brought him four $1,000 prizes in the year leading up to his latest big win.

The big winner said his prize money will go toward paying off his family's home and investing for the future.

