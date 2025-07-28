July 28 (UPI) -- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel responded to Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County to remove an alligator on the emergency shoulder.

The Florida Highway Patrol said two lanes of traffic were blocked while FWC officers worked to capture the gator in the southbound lines, near the exit to Northwest 74th Street.

The alligator, estimated to be about 9 feet long, was safely removed from the highway and relocated to a nearby canal.

"The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP)," the FWC said in a statement provided to WPBF-TV. "The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas while conserving alligators in Florida. SNAP uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property."