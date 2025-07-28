July 28 (UPI) -- A California woman who loves golfing broke an unusual Guinness World Record by putting 711 tees into her hair.

Anya Bannasch, 45, earned the title for most golf tees in the hair when her friends spent 47 minutes helping her fill her locks with the small wooden pegs.

"I've always dreamed of being in the Guinness World Records book, that's totally been a dream of mine. I wanted to create something around the golf world and thought this would be a great idea," Bannasch told Guinness World Records.

She said her record was inspired by Joel Strasser, a serial record-breaker with multiple titles for putting objects into his beard.

"Joel is definitely the G.O.A.T. of beard records. I followed his journey and I'm just honestly inspired by how unique, creative and funny he is," Bannasch said. "His creativity gave me the push to be like, 'OK, let's do something crazy too, I can be the golf girl version of Joel Strasser.' So thank you, Joel for inspiring me to do something goofy with my hair."