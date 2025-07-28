Overturned truck covers Washington road in cherries

July 28 (UPI) -- A Washington road became a sticky-sweet mess on Monday when a semi truck overturned and spilled its load of cherries into the roadway.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the truck overturned Monday morning on Grant Road, between Union Avenue and the roundabout at Urban Industrial Way/Airport Way.

The road was closed in both directions while crews worked to clear the wreckage and the now-crushed cherries from the pavement.

The road was reopened in both directions as off 12:30 p.m.