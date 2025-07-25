Trending
July 25, 2025 / 11:09 AM

Lost tortoise turns up at ice cream parlor after 16 days on the loose

By Ben Hooper
July 25 (UPI) -- A tortoise who escaped from her family's home in England was found more than two weeks later outside an ice cream parlor nearly 3 miles from home.

Shelley, a 20-year-old leopard tortoise, escaped from outside her family's home in Shillingford Abbot, near Exeter, on July 9.

The tortoise was spotted 16 days later in a field outside the Orange Elephant ice cream parlor in Kenneford, about 2.8 miles from home.

"She was spotted by the farmer who thought she was a big rock," owner Nick Phillips told the BBC. "Luckily, he realized rocks don't usually move and gave us a call."

The Orange Elephant celebrated Shelley's return on social media.

"After being reunited with her owners, and a cheeky ice cream she is now back home safe and sound," the business said.

Phillips said he suspects the ice cream is not the only snack Shelley enjoyed while on the loose.

"We tried runner beans, cabbage, cucumber, the full Monty," Phillips said. "She wasn't interested. I've no idea what she's been eating, but clearly it wasn't salad."

Phillips said he has reinforced Shelley's fence to prevent repeat escapes.

"That's all patched up now. If she wants out again, she's going to have to give it some really serious thought," he said.

Escaped wallaby from Belgium captured in France
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped wallaby from Belgium captured in France
July 25 (UPI) -- Two wallabies escaped from their owner's home in a Belgian border town and one of the animals was captured days later after crossing the border into France.
Toothpaste spill shuts down North Carolina road
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Toothpaste spill shuts down North Carolina road
July 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina road was temporarily closed in Asheville so crews could clean up the minty-fresh, "slippery" mess of spilled toothpaste mixed with sawdust.
Cat dubbed 'Leonardo da Pinchy' is stealing neighbors' underwear
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat dubbed 'Leonardo da Pinchy' is stealing neighbors' underwear
July 24 (UPI) -- A New Zealand cat named Leo earned the nickname "Leonardo da Pinchy" after he was shown to be a literal cat burglar with a penchant for stealing underwear.
Stuck raccoon rescued from Florida trash can
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck raccoon rescued from Florida trash can
July 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Coral Springs, Fla., came to the rescue of a raccoon that lived up to its trash panda nickname by getting its leg stuck in an outdoor trash can.
Iowa man wins $100,000 from birthday gift lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iowa man wins $100,000 from birthday gift lottery ticket
July 23 (UPI) -- A Des Moines, Iowa, man who received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a present from a friend ended up scoring a $100,000 surprise for his 42nd birthday.
Coyote rescued after getting wedged in front bumper
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote rescued after getting wedged in front bumper
July 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida had a "loony" situation on their hands when a coyote was struck by a vehicle and ended up wedged inside the front bumper.
Canadian woman breaks two speed records on penny farthing bike
Odd News // 2 days ago
Canadian woman breaks two speed records on penny farthing bike
July 23 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman with a talent for riding big-wheeled bikes broke two speed records at an Australian track while pedaling a Victorian-style penny farthing.
Florida deputies wrangle escaped emu
Odd News // 2 days ago
Florida deputies wrangle escaped emu
July 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida had an unusual day on the job when they were called to wrangle an escaped -- and thirsty -- emu on the loose in Orange County.
Illegal pet pig 'runs the street' in California, neighbors say
Odd News // 2 days ago
Illegal pet pig 'runs the street' in California, neighbors say
July 22 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood are complaining about a local pet pig named Wiggly that they say frequently escapes to dig up and damage their yards.
Merchant marine from New York wins $1M lottery prize in Md.
Odd News // 2 days ago
Merchant marine from New York wins $1M lottery prize in Md.
July 22 (UPI) -- A merchant marine from New York City ended up at the Port of Baltimore on assignment and won a $1 million prize from a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

