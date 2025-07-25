July 25 (UPI) -- A tortoise who escaped from her family's home in England was found more than two weeks later outside an ice cream parlor nearly 3 miles from home.

Shelley, a 20-year-old leopard tortoise, escaped from outside her family's home in Shillingford Abbot, near Exeter, on July 9.

The tortoise was spotted 16 days later in a field outside the Orange Elephant ice cream parlor in Kenneford, about 2.8 miles from home.

"She was spotted by the farmer who thought she was a big rock," owner Nick Phillips told the BBC. "Luckily, he realized rocks don't usually move and gave us a call."

The Orange Elephant celebrated Shelley's return on social media.

"After being reunited with her owners, and a cheeky ice cream she is now back home safe and sound," the business said.

Phillips said he suspects the ice cream is not the only snack Shelley enjoyed while on the loose.

"We tried runner beans, cabbage, cucumber, the full Monty," Phillips said. "She wasn't interested. I've no idea what she's been eating, but clearly it wasn't salad."

Phillips said he has reinforced Shelley's fence to prevent repeat escapes.

"That's all patched up now. If she wants out again, she's going to have to give it some really serious thought," he said.