Forgetful husband leads S.C. woman to $500,000 lottery prize

July 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman whose husband forgot to buy her lottery tickets made her own trip to the store and ended up winning $500,000.

The Upstate woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she made a trip to the 357 Redi Mart in Lyman because her husband had forgotten to buy the lottery tickets she requested.

"I was standing in line and these bright, shiny and glittery tickets caught my eye," she said. "I bought three of them."

The first two Money Madness Extra Play tickets weren't winners, but the third earned her a $500,000 prize.

"I felt like Jed Clampett when he discovered his bubblin' crude," she said.

The winner said she is making plans for her newfound wealth.

"I'll have a little fun, take some trips and retirement will come sooner rather than later," she said.