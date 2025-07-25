Trending
Odd News
July 25, 2025 / 1:16 PM

Forgetful husband leads S.C. woman to $500,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
A South Carolina woman whose husband forgot to buy lottery tickets made her own trip to the store and won $500,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A South Carolina woman whose husband forgot to buy lottery tickets made her own trip to the store and won $500,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman whose husband forgot to buy her lottery tickets made her own trip to the store and ended up winning $500,000.

The Upstate woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she made a trip to the 357 Redi Mart in Lyman because her husband had forgotten to buy the lottery tickets she requested.

"I was standing in line and these bright, shiny and glittery tickets caught my eye," she said. "I bought three of them."

The first two Money Madness Extra Play tickets weren't winners, but the third earned her a $500,000 prize.

"I felt like Jed Clampett when he discovered his bubblin' crude," she said.

The winner said she is making plans for her newfound wealth.

"I'll have a little fun, take some trips and retirement will come sooner rather than later," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Men attempt record by popping balloons between their bodies
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Men attempt record by popping balloons between their bodies
July 25 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush unofficially broke a record when he and a friend popped 10 balloons between their bodies in 7.5 seconds.
Escaped wallaby from Belgium captured in France
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped wallaby from Belgium captured in France
July 25 (UPI) -- Two wallabies escaped from their owner's home in a Belgian border town and one of the animals was captured days later after crossing the border into France.
Lost tortoise turns up at ice cream parlor after 16 days on the loose
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lost tortoise turns up at ice cream parlor after 16 days on the loose
July 25 (UPI) -- A tortoise who escaped from her family's home in an English town was found more than two weeks later outside an ice cream parlor nearly 3 miles from home.
Toothpaste spill shuts down North Carolina road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Toothpaste spill shuts down North Carolina road
July 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina road was temporarily closed in Asheville so crews could clean up the minty-fresh, "slippery" mess of spilled toothpaste mixed with sawdust.
Cat dubbed 'Leonardo da Pinchy' is stealing neighbors' underwear
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat dubbed 'Leonardo da Pinchy' is stealing neighbors' underwear
July 24 (UPI) -- A New Zealand cat named Leo earned the nickname "Leonardo da Pinchy" after he was shown to be a literal cat burglar with a penchant for stealing underwear.
Stuck raccoon rescued from Florida trash can
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck raccoon rescued from Florida trash can
July 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Coral Springs, Fla., came to the rescue of a raccoon that lived up to its trash panda nickname by getting its leg stuck in an outdoor trash can.
Iowa man wins $100,000 from birthday gift lottery ticket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iowa man wins $100,000 from birthday gift lottery ticket
July 23 (UPI) -- A Des Moines, Iowa, man who received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a present from a friend ended up scoring a $100,000 surprise for his 42nd birthday.
Coyote rescued after getting wedged in front bumper
Odd News // 2 days ago
Coyote rescued after getting wedged in front bumper
July 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida had a "loony" situation on their hands when a coyote was struck by a vehicle and ended up wedged inside the front bumper.
Canadian woman breaks two speed records on penny farthing bike
Odd News // 2 days ago
Canadian woman breaks two speed records on penny farthing bike
July 23 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman with a talent for riding big-wheeled bikes broke two speed records at an Australian track while pedaling a Victorian-style penny farthing.
Florida deputies wrangle escaped emu
Odd News // 2 days ago
Florida deputies wrangle escaped emu
July 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida had an unusual day on the job when they were called to wrangle an escaped -- and thirsty -- emu on the loose in Orange County.

Trending Stories

Toothpaste spill shuts down North Carolina road
Toothpaste spill shuts down North Carolina road
Maryland woman's accidental purchase earns her second big lottery win
Maryland woman's accidental purchase earns her second big lottery win
Cat dubbed 'Leonardo da Pinchy' is stealing neighbors' underwear
Cat dubbed 'Leonardo da Pinchy' is stealing neighbors' underwear
Thai zoo uses Moo Deng mascot costume for hippo escape drill
Thai zoo uses Moo Deng mascot costume for hippo escape drill
Iowa man wins $100,000 from birthday gift lottery ticket
Iowa man wins $100,000 from birthday gift lottery ticket

Follow Us