Escaped wallaby from Belgium captured in France

By Ben Hooper
July 25 (UPI) -- Two wallabies escaped from their owner's home in Belgium and one of the animals was captured days later after crossing the border into France.

The City of Mouscron, Belgium, said on social media the two wallabies escaped from their home in the Herseaux district during the weekend.

At least one of the Australian marsupials crossed the border into France, where it was wrangled by firefighters in Wattrelos.

"In order to capture the wallaby safely, painlessly and safely, the technicians deployed a net to prevent escape and then grabbed the marsupial by the tail to avoid causing any injuries. This technique is completely painless for the animal, avoiding blows with the tail, scratches with the paws or, potentially, the risk of defensive bites," Nord Firefighters said on social media.

The wallaby was wrangled into a cage and returned to its owner.

The whereabouts of the second escaped wallaby remain unknown.

