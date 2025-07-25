July 25 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush unofficially broke a record when he and a friend popped 10 balloons between their bodies in 7.5 seconds.

Rush, who has more than 181 Guinness World Records titles to his name, originally teamed up with friend Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon and popped 10 balloons between their bodies in 15 seconds, enough to overtake the previous record of 17 seconds.

The duo soon found their time had been beaten by Colton Sheperd and Cameron Severson, who popped their balloons in only 11 seconds.

Rush and Hannon made another attempt at the title, managing to get their time down to 7.5 seconds.

Evidence from their attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records before it becomes official.