Stuck raccoon rescued from Florida trash can

July 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a raccoon that lived up to its trash panda nickname by getting its leg stuck in an outdoor trash can.

The Coral Springs Fire Department shared video showing firefighters working to extract the raccoon, which had one leg stuck between the slats of the public trash can's outer container.

"When you're just trying to score a late-night snack but end up calling in the professionals," the department said. "Our crews responded to an unusual rescue, a trash panda (aka raccoon) who got a little too ambitious and ended up stuck in a trash can. One leg in, zero regrets."

The firefighters managed to free the raccoon and "sent him on his way with a stern warning about dumpster diving safety," the post said.