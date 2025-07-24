Trending
July 24, 2025 / 12:20 PM

Cat dubbed 'Leonardo da Pinchy' is stealing neighbors' underwear

By Ben Hooper
July 24 (UPI) -- A New Zealand cat named Leo earned the nickname "Leonardo da Pinchy" after he was shown to be a literal cat burglar with a penchant for stealing underwear.

Owner Helen North said Leo, a 14-month-old Tonkinese, has brought home about 150 pilfered items in the past nine months.

"He brings home a lot of things. He doesn't do much with them once they are inside, he just dumps them on the floors and just goes about his business," she told Radio New Zealand.

North said Leo's favorite items to steal include underwear and socks, but he isn't too picky.

"A really expensive jersey with the tags still on, stuffed toys, loads of underpants and socks, gardening gloves, activewear, hats, sports bras, shorts, East Coast Bays rugby socks, an All Blacks jersey ... everything, really," she told Stuff.co.nz.

She said Sundays are Leo's top days for crime, as that's when the neighborhood clothes lines are the most populated with easily-reachable clothing items.

"Other than that, well, he's a kitten -- so he attacks everything, bites you, and wakes you up in the middle of the night," North said.

North said she uses a local Whatsapp group and Facebook groups to help her neighbors reclaim Leo's ill-gotten gains.

She said the largest thing Leo has brought home was a 5-foot-long stuffed snake.

"He brought that home twice so he obviously really really liked it," she said.

