Odd News
July 23, 2025 / 12:55 PM

Coyote rescued after getting wedged in front bumper

By Ben Hooper
A coyote was struck by a car in Charlotte County, Fla., and was rescued by sheriff's deputies. Photo courtesy of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
July 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida had a "loony" situation on their hands when a coyote was struck by a vehicle and ended up wedged in the front bumper.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said on social media that deputies responded to a call from a driver reporting they had struck an animal that "became stuck in the front portion of the bumper."

"That animal turned out to be a coyote, which we appropriately named Wile E.," the post said.

"Wile E. needed medical attention (apparently anvils don't hurt, but vehicles do), so Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida Rescue and Transport was contacted, who came to get him," deputies wrote.

The coyote is being treated for two broken legs and is expected to make a full recovery.

"No roadrunners were located in the area," the sheriff's office quipped.

