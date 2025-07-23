Canadian woman breaks two speed records on penny farthing bike

July 23 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman with a talent for riding big-wheeled bikes broke two speed records at an Australian track while pedaling a penny farthing.

Lizanne Wilmot climbed her Victorian-style bicycle in Burnie, Tasmania, and broke the Guinness World Records for the fastest speed on a penny farthing (female) and fastest 1 kilometer on a penny farthing (female).

Wilmot rode the 1 kilometer (.62 mile) distance in a time of 52.75 seconds. Her top speed was clocked at 25.92 mph.

Wilmot previously held the record for the farthest distance on a penny farthing in one hour (female), but she lost the title to British woman Melissa Eisdell.