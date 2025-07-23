Trending
Florida deputies wrangle escaped emu

By Ben Hooper
July 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida had an unusual day on the job when they were called to wrangle an escaped -- and thirsty -- emu.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook showing two deputies posing with the massive bird outside of a resident's garage.

The sheriff's office said the emu was a bit thirsty, but unharmed.

"Cat in a tree? Nope, our deputies rescued this emu, who escaped from its house," the post said. "Our deputies gave the emu water and then returned it to the owners."

Illegal pet pig 'runs the street' in California, neighbors say
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Illegal pet pig 'runs the street' in California, neighbors say
July 22 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood are complaining about a local pet pig named Wiggly that they say frequently escapes to dig up and damage their yards.
Merchant marine from New York wins $1M lottery prize in Md.
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Merchant marine from New York wins $1M lottery prize in Md.
July 22 (UPI) -- A merchant marine from New York City ended up at the Port of Baltimore on assignment and won a $1 million prize from a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Illinois firefighters rescue escaped snake on a train
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Illinois firefighters rescue escaped snake on a train
July 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in a Chicago suburb were called to a train to help capture a ball python that got loose from its owner and slithered into a control box panel.
Firefighters rescue four cows from quicksand on riverbank
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters rescue four cows from quicksand on riverbank
July 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Carlisle, England, responded to a local riverbank where four cows had sank into quicksand that hardened overnight into a thick mud.
Philippines arcade installs world's largest claw machine
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Philippines arcade installs world's largest claw machine
July 22 (UPI) -- An arcade in the Philippines earned a Guinness World Record by installing the world's largest claw machine, which encompasses an area of 1,761 cubic feet.
Thai zoo uses Moo Deng mascot costume for hippo escape drill
Odd News // 1 day ago
Thai zoo uses Moo Deng mascot costume for hippo escape drill
July 22 (UPI) -- A zoo in Thailand used a mascot version of its most famous resident, Moo Deng the pygmy hippo, for a drill testing zookeepers' response to an animal escape.
Maryland woman's accidental purchase earns her second big lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland woman's accidental purchase earns her second big lottery win
July 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who won a $100,000 lottery prize a few years ago scored another $50,000 prize from a scratch-off -- and this time, she's keeping it a secret.
Baby raccoon removed from engine compartment of semi truck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby raccoon removed from engine compartment of semi truck
July 21 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in Colorado's Arapahoe County came to the rescue of a baby raccoon found taking a nap in the engine compartment of a semi truck.
Pokémon superfan collects 1,200 Gengar items
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pokémon superfan collects 1,200 Gengar items
July 21 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong man's 22-year devotion to his favorite Pokémon earned him a Guinness World Records title for the largest collection of Gengar memorabilia.
Water monitor lizard on the loose in Massachusetts town
Odd News // 2 days ago
Water monitor lizard on the loose in Massachusetts town
July 21 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts are using a drone to search local swimming pools for a water monitor lizard on the loose in a Webster neighborhood.

