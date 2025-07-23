July 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida had an unusual day on the job when they were called to wrangle an escaped -- and thirsty -- emu.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook showing two deputies posing with the massive bird outside of a resident's garage.

The sheriff's office said the emu was a bit thirsty, but unharmed.

"Cat in a tree? Nope, our deputies rescued this emu, who escaped from its house," the post said. "Our deputies gave the emu water and then returned it to the owners."