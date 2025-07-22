July 22 (UPI) -- An arcade in the Philippines earned a Guinness World Record by installing the world's largest claw machine, which encompasses an area of 1,761 cubic feet.

The PlayFair arcade at the TOPS landmark in Cebu City unveiled Claw King, a massive claw machine that was officially measured by a construction firm for Guinness World Records consideration.

Claw King was measured at 17.16 feet long, 8.12 feet wide and 12.73 feet tall.

The measurements were enough to take the record from Santa Claw, a defunct claw machine installed in Florida that measured 16.7 feet long, 7.87 feet wide and 11.81 feet tall.

"We're beyond thrilled to announce that PlayFair has officially earned a Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Claw Machine," the arcade said on social media. "What an epic achievement we happily share with Cebu and we're beyond proud to bring this record home!"