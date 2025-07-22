Merchant marine from New York wins $1M lottery prize in Md.

July 22 (UPI) -- A merchant marine from New York visited the Port of Baltimore on assignment and won $1 million from a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Brooklyn native told Maryland Lottery officials his latest assignment brought him to the Port of Baltimore, and he stopped at the 7-Eleven on Key Highway in Baltimore one day after finishing work early.

The man bought five $20 Lucky 777 scratch-offs and asked the store clerk to scan them.

"They told me I won $100,000," he said. "I was satisfied with that and left."

The player said it was only when he told his crew of his good luck that they encouraged him to finish scratching the ticket, unveiling another surprise.

"I couldn't believe it," he said. "I was floored. For the first time in my life, I was speechless. Turns out the ticket was worth $1 million."

The winner said he plans to be conservative with his winnings.

"I plan to keep working. I want to be smart with it and save as much as I can for retirement," he said.