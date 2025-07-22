July 22 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood are complaining about a local pet pig that they say frequently escapes to dig up their yards.

Stockton residents voiced their concerns about the porcine vandal at a recent Stockton City Council meeting.

"The pig runs the street," Stockton resident Patty Louis said at the meeting.

"He's not just in my yard, he's in other yards," Louis said. "I do not have $6,000 for a fence."

The swine suspect, a 7-month-old potbellied pig named Wiggly, was reported to be on the loose July 14, Stockton Animal Services Manager Ashley Kluza confirmed.

"The pig was noted to be at large or loose in the neighborhood," Kluza said. "We got an anonymous call reporting that the pig was loose and digging some holes in neighboring properties."

The pig was no longer on the loose when officers searched the area two days later.

Kluza said Stockton Animal Services officials have been in contact with Wiggly's owner to let them know pigs are not allowed as pets in the city.

"In Stockton, dogs, cats, any sort of domesticated animal per se is allowed," Kluza said. "Any sort of considered farm animal, or anything that's more of like a wild animal is not allowed."

The owner has 14 days to comply and will be cited if the pig is still located in the city at the end of that time.

"We first recommend reaching out to local rescues," Kluza said. "There are a few out there that specialize more in the farm animal or potbelly pig type of rehoming. Then you are always welcome to post on social media. Just make sure you vet the person interested and make sure it goes to an appropriate home."