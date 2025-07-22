July 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in a Chicago suburb were called to a commuter train to help capture a ball python that got loose from its owner and slithered into a control box panel.

The Oak Park Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to a CTA Green Line train at the Harlem stop on a call "for assistance in securing a pet ball python snake."

The snake, named Lucius, had slithered away from its owner and made its way into a control box panel aboard the train.

"We were able to open the box, secure the snake and return Lucius to a very appreciative pirate, his owner," the post said. "Not a typical rescue, but a memorable one for sure!"