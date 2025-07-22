July 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a river where four cows had sank into quicksand that hardened into a thick mud.

The Carlisle East Fire Station said on social media that crews responded alongside the Carlisle West Fire Station and Wigton Fire Station after a report came in about cows stuck in quicksand near Newton Arlosh.

The firefighters arrived to find the quicksand had hardened into "extremely firm mud," trapping the four bovines up to their necks.

The cows, which had broken through a gate overnight and made their way to the river, were extracted by trained Animal Rescue and Swift Water Rescue specialists using a telehandler borrowed from a farmer.

The fire station quipped it was "an udderly good ending for all."