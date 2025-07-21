Trending
Odd News
July 21, 2025 / 4:08 PM

Maryland woman's accidental purchase earns her second big lottery win

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman who won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket in 2021 earned a $50,000 prize from another game this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 21 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who won a $100,000 lottery prize a few years ago scored another $50,000 prize -- and this time, she said she's keeping it a secret.

The Frederick woman told Maryland Lottery officials she bought three $50,000 CASH tickets from the Washingtonian Express convenience store in Frederick when she had only meant to buy two.

"This whole thing was an accident. I wanted to buy two $50,000 CASH tickets but hit the quantity button an extra time by accident," she recalled.

The third ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The woman previously visited lottery headquarters in 2021 to collect a $100,000 prize from a bingo-themed scratch-off ticket.

"That this could happen to me again, it's just mind-boggling," she said. "The store was crowded so I fought back the urge to shout it out, to tell everyone what had just happened."

The woman said that she plans to keep her most recent lottery win a secret.

