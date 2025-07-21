July 21 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in Colorado came to the rescue of a baby raccoon found taking a nap in the engine compartment of a semi truck.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on social media that an animal services officer was dispatched on a report of a baby raccoon in the engine compartment of a semi.

"The baby raccoon was sleeping (these guys are nocturnal) and wasn't exactly happy about being woken up, but it eventually grabbed onto the catch pole and was pulled out safely and unharmed," the post said.

The raccoon was released back into the wild.

"One month ago today, on June 21, the Sheriff's Office assumed control of Animal Services from Arapahoe County. Since then, our officers have responded to more than 100 incidents involving dogs, cats, rabbits, foxes, snakes and raccoons," the post said.