July 21 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts are on the hunt for a water monitor lizard on the loose in Webster.

Webster Animal Control said in a Facebook post on Friday that the monitor lizard, a species native to Asia and not legal to keep as pets in Massachusetts, had been spotted in the Blueberry Lane area late last week.

The post was later updated to say officers had searched the area and a police drone was employed to check neighborhood swimming pools.

"These types of lizards are known to travel, climb trees and seek out water," officials wrote. "They are not known to attack humans or dogs/cats."

Officials wrote they are working with a reptile specialist to try to ensure a safe capture of the monitor. Anyone who spots the lizard is asked to immediately contact animal control or local police and report the location.