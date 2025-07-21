Trending
Odd News
July 21, 2025 / 11:32 AM

Water monitor lizard on the loose in Massachusetts town

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

July 21 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts are on the hunt for a water monitor lizard on the loose in Webster.

Webster Animal Control said in a Facebook post on Friday that the monitor lizard, a species native to Asia and not legal to keep as pets in Massachusetts, had been spotted in the Blueberry Lane area late last week.

The post was later updated to say officers had searched the area and a police drone was employed to check neighborhood swimming pools.

"These types of lizards are known to travel, climb trees and seek out water," officials wrote. "They are not known to attack humans or dogs/cats."

Officials wrote they are working with a reptile specialist to try to ensure a safe capture of the monitor. Anyone who spots the lizard is asked to immediately contact animal control or local police and report the location.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Woman flooded with calls about nonexistent cat due to a T-shirt
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman flooded with calls about nonexistent cat due to a T-shirt
July 18 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman's phone has been flooded with calls about a missing cat that doesn't exist, and it's all because of a T-shirt sold online.
Golf tournament cancels opening day due to bear on the course
Odd News // 3 days ago
Golf tournament cancels opening day due to bear on the course
July 18 (UPI) -- The opening day of a golf tournament in Japan was called off when a bear was spotted on the course -- the second such incident in the past two months.
Man wins $50,000 twice in one month from the same lottery game
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man wins $50,000 twice in one month from the same lottery game
July 17 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket less than a month after winning the same amount of money from the same lottery game.
Rosebud sled from 'Citizen Kane' auctioned for $14.75 million
Odd News // 3 days ago
Rosebud sled from 'Citizen Kane' auctioned for $14.75 million
July 17 (UPI) -- The Rosebud sled from Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" was auctioned for $14.75 million, becoming the second-most expensive piece of movie memorabilia ever sold.
Reported person stuck in California canal turns out to be blow-up doll
Odd News // 3 days ago
Reported person stuck in California canal turns out to be blow-up doll
July 17 (UPI) -- A 911 call about a person trapped in the rushing water of a canal led emergency responders in California to the discovery of a discarded blow-up doll.
Paramedics rescue raccoon with head stuck in soup can
Odd News // 4 days ago
Paramedics rescue raccoon with head stuck in soup can
July 17 (UPI) -- Paramedics in Little Rock, Ark., came to the rescue of a hungry raccoon that ended up with its head stuck inside an empty Campbell's Chunky Soup can.
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
Odd News // 4 days ago
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
July 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a fish and chip shop in London to wrangle a loose "python" that turned out to be a local person's escaped pet corn snake.
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
Odd News // 4 days ago
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
July 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing and ended up with a pair of prizes, each worth $1 million.
British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
Odd News // 4 days ago
British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
July 16 (UPI) -- Two British social media chefs used an ostrich egg to create the world's largest scotch egg, which weighed in at a whopping 17 pounds and 3.48 ounces.
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Odd News // 4 days ago
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
July 16 (UPI) -- A dog who fled into the wilderness during a camping trip in Alaska was found nine days later by a pilot who decided to go searching in his small plane.

Trending Stories

Woman flooded with calls about nonexistent cat due to a T-shirt
Woman flooded with calls about nonexistent cat due to a T-shirt
Man wins $50,000 twice in one month from the same lottery game
Man wins $50,000 twice in one month from the same lottery game
Golf tournament cancels opening day due to bear on the course
Golf tournament cancels opening day due to bear on the course
Reported person stuck in California canal turns out to be blow-up doll
Reported person stuck in California canal turns out to be blow-up doll
Rosebud sled from 'Citizen Kane' auctioned for $14.75 million
Rosebud sled from 'Citizen Kane' auctioned for $14.75 million

Follow Us