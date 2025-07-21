Trending
July 21, 2025 / 1:26 PM

Pokémon superfan collects 1,200 Gengar items

By Ben Hooper
Hong Kong man Tsang Cheuk Tip earned a Guinness World Record for his collection of Gengar memorabilia from the Pokémon franchise. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Hong Kong man Tsang Cheuk Tip earned a Guinness World Record for his collection of Gengar memorabilia from the Pokémon franchise. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 21 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong man's 22-year devotion to his favorite Pokémon earned him a Guinness World Records title for the largest collection of Gengar memorabilia.

Tsang Cheuk Tip, 32, said his love for Gengar started when he was only 8 years old and was introduced to Pokémon.

"Among a batch of Pokémon figures my mom bought, there was this translucent, deep purple one that just grabbed me," Tip told Guinness World Records. "Later, playing Pokémon games, I found Gengar wasn't just strong -- it was versatile, with that sly, adorable grin. Right then, I knew this little guy was my destined buddy."

Tip started collecting officially licensed Gengar memorabilia, including cards, clothing items, plush toys, tableware and stationary.

Tip said cataloging his items for his application to hold the record for the largest collection of Gengar memorabilia was an exhaustive process.

"Some Gengars look nearly identical, so I had to write descriptions clear enough for someone to pick out the exact piece just by reading," he said.

Tip said he is proud to be able to say he now holds the record.

"I didn't go for the record to be famous. I just want people to think of me when they see Gengar," he said. "Where I am, Gengar's there too."

