Odd News
July 18, 2025 / 1:46 PM

Woman flooded with calls about nonexistent cat due to a T-shirt

By Ben Hooper
July 18 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman's phone has been flooded with calls about a missing cat that doesn't exist, and it's all because of a T-shirt.

Natasha Lavoie and Jonathan McCurrach said dozens of calls have come in from people claiming to have found their cat, Torbo -- but their cat is named Mauser, and isn't missing.

"Sometimes, like six times a day, I'm getting these really random phone calls and people leaving me voicemails saying that they found my cat and they want money for my cat," Lavoie told CBC News. "I'm like, 'My cat's at home in the air conditioning.'"

The couple discovered Lavoie's phone number had been printed on a T-shirt sold by company Wisdumb NY. The shirt features a missing cat poster and Lavoie's phone number.

A Wisdumb NY representative said the shirt has been pulled from the online store.

"The use of a real number within the art created was not intentional," the representative said in an email to CBC News.

Lavoie said she does not want to change her phone number as it bears a 604 area code, which is difficult to get.

"I've had my number for 20 years," she said. "I don't want to change it. I'll just keep not answering."

Lavoie said she would like a "real apology" from the company.

"I feel like I deserve a T-shirt after this," Lavoie said. "I think we both do."

Golf tournament cancels opening day due to bear on the course
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Golf tournament cancels opening day due to bear on the course
July 18 (UPI) -- The opening day of a golf tournament in Japan was called off when a bear was spotted on the course -- the second such incident in the past two months.
Man wins $50,000 twice in one month from the same lottery game
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man wins $50,000 twice in one month from the same lottery game
July 17 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket less than a month after winning the same amount of money from the same lottery game.
Rosebud sled from 'Citizen Kane' auctioned for $14.75 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rosebud sled from 'Citizen Kane' auctioned for $14.75 million
July 17 (UPI) -- The Rosebud sled from Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane" was auctioned for $14.75 million, becoming the second-most expensive piece of movie memorabilia ever sold.
Reported person stuck in California canal turns out to be blow-up doll
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reported person stuck in California canal turns out to be blow-up doll
July 17 (UPI) -- A 911 call about a person trapped in the rushing water of a canal led emergency responders in California to the discovery of a discarded blow-up doll.
Paramedics rescue raccoon with head stuck in soup can
Odd News // 1 day ago
Paramedics rescue raccoon with head stuck in soup can
July 17 (UPI) -- Paramedics in Little Rock, Ark., came to the rescue of a hungry raccoon that ended up with its head stuck inside an empty Campbell's Chunky Soup can.
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal rescuers called to remove 'python' from fish and chip shop
July 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were summoned to a fish and chip shop in London to wrangle a loose "python" that turned out to be a local person's escaped pet corn snake.
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man accidentally buys two identical Powerball tickets, wins $2M
July 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same Powerball drawing and ended up with a pair of prizes, each worth $1 million.
British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
Odd News // 2 days ago
British chefs cook up world's largest scotch egg
July 16 (UPI) -- Two British social media chefs used an ostrich egg to create the world's largest scotch egg, which weighed in at a whopping 17 pounds and 3.48 ounces.
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dog lost in Alaskan wilderness found by pilot nine days later
July 16 (UPI) -- A dog who fled into the wilderness during a camping trip in Alaska was found nine days later by a pilot who decided to go searching in his small plane.
Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina
Odd News // 2 days ago
Dolphin rescued from shallow lagoon in South Carolina
July 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters and marine mammal specialists came to the rescue of a dolphin named Lucky who was found stranded in a shallow tidal lagoon in South Carolina.

