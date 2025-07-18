Woman flooded with calls about nonexistent cat due to a T-shirt

July 18 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman's phone has been flooded with calls about a missing cat that doesn't exist, and it's all because of a T-shirt.

Natasha Lavoie and Jonathan McCurrach said dozens of calls have come in from people claiming to have found their cat, Torbo -- but their cat is named Mauser, and isn't missing.

"Sometimes, like six times a day, I'm getting these really random phone calls and people leaving me voicemails saying that they found my cat and they want money for my cat," Lavoie told CBC News. "I'm like, 'My cat's at home in the air conditioning.'"

The couple discovered Lavoie's phone number had been printed on a T-shirt sold by company Wisdumb NY. The shirt features a missing cat poster and Lavoie's phone number.

A Wisdumb NY representative said the shirt has been pulled from the online store.

"The use of a real number within the art created was not intentional," the representative said in an email to CBC News.

Lavoie said she does not want to change her phone number as it bears a 604 area code, which is difficult to get.

"I've had my number for 20 years," she said. "I don't want to change it. I'll just keep not answering."

Lavoie said she would like a "real apology" from the company.

"I feel like I deserve a T-shirt after this," Lavoie said. "I think we both do."